    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Pass-In-Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 28, 2025) – Seaman Recruit Elizabeth Bell plays the clarinet during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Aug. 28, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9285617
    VIRIN: 250828-N-GU344-1303
    Resolution: 5433x3881
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Pass-In-Review, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    pass-in-review
    graduation
    boot camp
    RTC

