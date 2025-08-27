GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 28, 2025) – Seaman Recruit Elizabeth Bell plays the clarinet during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Aug. 28, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9285617
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-GU344-1303
|Resolution:
|5433x3881
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Pass-In-Review, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
