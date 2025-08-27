Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

    Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding assumed responsibility as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 13, on Fort Hamilton Bluff. The ceremony ended with the passing of the regimental colors, which symbolized the unit’s lineage and honors. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9285522
    VIRIN: 250813-A-LO645-9505
    Resolution: 2048x1548
    Size: 981.01 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

