Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding assumed responsibility as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 13, on Fort Hamilton Bluff. The ceremony ended with the passing of the regimental colors, which symbolized the unit’s lineage and honors. (U.S. Army photo by Declan Barnes- U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, NYC)
