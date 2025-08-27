USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) DAILY OPERATIONS.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors observe an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 70, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)