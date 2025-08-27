U.S. Sailors raise the flag staff on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a sea and anchor evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9285275
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-JO162-1024
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|475.99 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) SEA AND ANCHOR. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.