    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) COMBAT SYSTEMS. [Image 5 of 6]

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) COMBAT SYSTEMS.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a combat training team evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 08:48
    Photo ID: 9285274
    VIRIN: 250818-N-JO162-1026
    Resolution: 3713x2475
    Size: 472.11 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) COMBAT SYSTEMS. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) SEA AND ANCHOR.

    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USCENTCOMPA, NAVCENT, C5F

