U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate blows a signal whistle in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a sea and anchor evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 08:39
|Photo ID:
|9285269
|VIRIN:
|250816-N-JO162-1057
|Resolution:
|4591x3061
|Size:
|414.43 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) SEA AND ANCHOR. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.