Joint K-9 training

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexsandro Zitelli (left) and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Vignere, military working dog handlers, focus on bite grip work with MWD Ori during training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The multi-service training consisted of two days focused on advancing detection capabilities, followed by three days dedicated to bite work and apprehension techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
