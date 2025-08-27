Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint K-9 training [Image 6 of 7]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Develcalamoin McLaughlin, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog hander, works on the civil aggression with MWD Uram at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training was part of a multi-service MWD handler training, that provided tactical approaches to handlers from the USAF, Navy and Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

