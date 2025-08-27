Joint K-9 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Develcalamoin McLaughlin, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog hander, works on the civil aggression with MWD Uram at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training was part of a multi-service MWD handler training, that provided tactical approaches to handlers from the USAF, Navy and Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)