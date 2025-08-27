U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexsandro Zitelli, a military working dog handler assigned to security forces at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and Taylor Jones, Tarheel Canine instructor, conduct biting grip work with MWD Ori, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. A total of fourteen handlers took part in the training: three from Naval Station Rota, two from the Army Base Vicenza, and nine from Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 06:07
Photo ID:
|9285220
VIRIN:
|250822-F-GF466-1003
Resolution:
|762x459
Size:
|104.4 KB
Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K-9 training [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.