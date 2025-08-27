Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint K-9 training [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint K-9 training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexsandro Zitelli, a military working dog handler assigned to security forces at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and Taylor Jones, Tarheel Canine instructor, conduct biting grip work with MWD Ori, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. A total of fourteen handlers took part in the training: three from Naval Station Rota, two from the Army Base Vicenza, and nine from Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9285220
    VIRIN: 250822-F-GF466-1003
    Resolution: 762x459
    Size: 104.4 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint K-9 training [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint K-9 Training
    Joint K-9 training
    Joint K-9 training
    Joint K-9 training
    Joint K-9 training
    Joint K-9 training
    Joint K-9 training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9, military police, security forces, interoperability, joint training, Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download