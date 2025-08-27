Joint K-9 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexsandro Zitelli, a military working dog handler assigned to security forces at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and Taylor Jones, Tarheel Canine instructor, conduct biting grip work with MWD Ori, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. A total of fourteen handlers took part in the training: three from Naval Station Rota, two from the Army Base Vicenza, and nine from Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)