Joint K-9 training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Vignere, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works on decoy skills and waits for the dog to respond with specific body language at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. Regular training strengthens the bond between handlers and dogs to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo your Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)