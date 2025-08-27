Joint K-9 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Canada, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Hari, practice civil aggression bite work training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The training consisted of two days focused on advancing detection capabilities, followed by three days dedicated to bite work and apprehension techniques.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)