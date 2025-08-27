Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint K-9 training [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint K-9 training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Canada, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Hari, practice civil aggression bite work training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The training consisted of two days focused on advancing detection capabilities, followed by three days dedicated to bite work and apprehension techniques.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    K9, military police, security forces, interoperability, joint training, Aviano Air Base

