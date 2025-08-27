Joint K-9 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Vignere, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Ori, watch as a decoy flees the scene during training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The training was a collaboration across three sister services—: USAF, Navy, and Army, as well as Tarheel Caning trainers. Sharing tactical approaches and working alongside experts from Tarheel Canine created a dynamic and enriching environment for MWD handers across the services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)