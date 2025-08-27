Joint K-9 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Develcalamoin McLaughlin, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Uram, practice civil aggression bite work training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training significantly strengthened operational readiness by, preparing participants for MWD handling during real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)