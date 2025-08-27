U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Develcalamoin McLaughlin, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Uram, practice civil aggression bite work training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training significantly strengthened operational readiness by, preparing participants for MWD handling during real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|9285216
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-GF466-1001
|Resolution:
|524x721
|Size:
|89.91 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint K-9 Training [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.