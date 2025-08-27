Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint K-9 Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Joint K-9 Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Develcalamoin McLaughlin, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Uram, practice civil aggression bite work training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training significantly strengthened operational readiness by, preparing participants for MWD handling during real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9285216
    VIRIN: 250822-F-GF466-1001
    Resolution: 524x721
    Size: 89.91 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    K9, military police, security forces, interoperability, joint training, Aviano Air Base

