Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

From the left, Shingo Kurobe, 374th Security Forces Squadron civilian armorer, Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Ephraim Oliva, 730th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service shift supervisor, pose for a photo before transporting mikoshi shrines to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2025. Mikoshi shrines are traditional Japanese, portable shrines believed to serve as a temporary home for Shinto deities. During festivals, the shrines are lifted onto the shoulders of community members and carried through streets to spread blessings and ward off misfortune. (Courtesy photo)