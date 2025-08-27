Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, poses for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Shijegi was awarded the LOA in lieu of the donation of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    This work, Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

