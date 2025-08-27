Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, poses for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Shijegi was awarded the LOA in lieu of the donation of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)