Mikoshi shrines are displayed at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. The mikoshi shrines were designed and built over 20 years ago and were previously used in local festivals before they were moved to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9285023
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-SL055-1071
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
This work, Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
Japan
Yokota Air Base