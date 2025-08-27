Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 9 of 11]

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Mikoshi shrines are displayed at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. The mikoshi shrines were designed and built over 20 years ago and were previously used in local festivals before they were moved to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    TAGS

    partnerships
    730 AMS
    Community
    tradition
    heritage
    mikoshi shrine

