Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Early photos and designs of the mikoshi shrines are displayed at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. The mikoshi shrines were designed and built over 20 years ago and were previously used in local festivals before they were moved to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)