Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yokota passenger terminal personnel and local community members pose for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Aoki Shijegi was awarded the LOA in lieu of the donation of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)