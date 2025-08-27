Yokota passenger terminal personnel and local community members pose for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Aoki Shijegi was awarded the LOA in lieu of the donation of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|07.14.2025
|08.29.2025 03:28
|9285021
|250714-F-SL055-1057
|5612x2740
|1.42 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|2
|0
Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
Japan
Yokota Air Base