Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron commander, presents Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, with a letter of appreciation at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Shijegi donated two of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal, offering a cultural welcome to those arriving in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)