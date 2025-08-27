U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron commander, presents Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, with a letter of appreciation at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Shijegi donated two of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal, offering a cultural welcome to those arriving in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|07.14.2025
|08.29.2025 03:28
|9285019
|250714-F-SL055-1039
|6048x4024
|1.57 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|2
|0
This work, Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal
