    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 6 of 11]

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron commander, presents Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, with a letter of appreciation at the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. Shijegi donated two of his handcrafted mikoshi shrines to the Yokota PAX terminal, offering a cultural welcome to those arriving in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

