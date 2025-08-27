Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 5 of 11]

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, observes his mikoshi shrines displayed in the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. For those within the Yokota community, the shrines serve as a reminder of the bond between host nation traditions and the Airmen, families, and visitors who pass through the terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    partnerships
    730 AMS
    Community
    tradition
    heritage
    mikoshi shrine

