Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, observes his mikoshi shrines displayed in the passenger terminal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2025. For those within the Yokota community, the shrines serve as a reminder of the bond between host nation traditions and the Airmen, families, and visitors who pass through the terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)