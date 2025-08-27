Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 4 of 11]

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Mikoshi shrines are prepared to be transported to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2025. Local craftsman Aoki Shijegi spent five years creating the shrines, studying books and observing other shrines until he could bring his designs to life. (Courtesy photo)

    Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

