Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, prepares mikoshi shrines to be transported to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2025. Mikoshi shrines are traditional Japanese, portable shrines believed to serve as a temporary home for Shinto deities. During festivals, the shrines are lifted onto the shoulders of community members and carried through streets to spread blessings and ward off misfortune. (Courtesy photo)
Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal
