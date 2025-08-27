Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aoki Shijegi, mikoshi shrine craftsman, prepares mikoshi shrines to be transported to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2025. Mikoshi shrines are traditional Japanese, portable shrines believed to serve as a temporary home for Shinto deities. During festivals, the shrines are lifted onto the shoulders of community members and carried through streets to spread blessings and ward off misfortune. (Courtesy photo)