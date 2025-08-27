Mikoshi shrines are prepared to be transported to Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2025. Local craftsman Aoki Shijegi spent five years creating the shrines, studying books and observing other shrines until he could bring his designs to life. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9285013
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-F3200-1002
|Resolution:
|3072x4096
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blessings in a new home: mikoshi shrines find renewed purpose at Yokota Passenger Terminal
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
Japan
Yokota Air Base