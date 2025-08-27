Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    563rd RQG Departure For REFORPAC [Image 4 of 4]

    563rd RQG Departure For REFORPAC

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Squadron wait in line at the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 20:30
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    563rd Rescue Group
    11 ATF
    Resolute Force Pacific
    11 CABS

