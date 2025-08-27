563rd RQG Departure For REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron build a pallet of gear belonging to 563rd Rescue Group Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)