A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group outprocesses through the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|07.16.2025
|08.28.2025 20:30
|9284658
|250709-F-QO903-1005
|2048x1463
|776.96 KB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
This work, 563rd RQG Departure For REFORPAC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.