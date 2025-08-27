940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jesse MacDonald from 940th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group runs to home plate during a game of softball at the Beale vs. Travis Sports Day at Beale Air Force Base, California on August 28, 2025. The second annual event brought together personnel from both bases to create friendly competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)