940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Parham (right) from 940th Air Refueling Wing's Mission Support Group, CES runs to third base during Beale vs. Travis Sports Day at Beale Air Force Base on August 28, 2025. The second annual event brought together personnel from both bases to create friendly competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)