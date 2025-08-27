940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Aubria Wilkerson from 940th Air Refueling Wing's Mission Support Group hits a softball during Beale vs. Travis Sports Day at Beale Air Force Base, California on August 28, 2025. The second annual event brought together personnel from both bases to create friendly competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)