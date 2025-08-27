SECNAV tours Marine barracks at MCB Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses senior leaders and commanders of I Marine Expeditionary Force after John C. Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, toured barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I MEF and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)