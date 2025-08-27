Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses senior leaders and commanders of I Marine Expeditionary Force after John C. Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, toured barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I MEF and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:17
    Photo ID: 9284411
    VIRIN: 250827-M-EF648-1023
    Resolution: 6287x4191
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, SECNAV tours Marine barracks at MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Barracks360Reset
    Marines
    SECNAV
    Quality Of Life

