SECNAV tours Marine barracks at MCB Camp Pendleton

John C. Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, tours barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 27, 2025. The visit highlighted readiness, modernization, and quality of life priorities for Marines and Sailors across I Marine Expeditionary Force and the Navy–Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)