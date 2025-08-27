VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class (NAC/AW) Michael Rodgers, from McDonough Georgia, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, operates the hoist from inside an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter during search and rescue training over Patuxent River, Maryland, August 27, 2025. VX-1 is based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)