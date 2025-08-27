Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class (NAC/AW) Michael Rodgers, from McDonough Georgia, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, operates the hoist from inside an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter during search and rescue training over Patuxent River, Maryland, August 27, 2025. VX-1 is based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 9284362
    VIRIN: 250826-N-JD579-1263
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.49 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River
    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pioneers
    VX1
    AIRTEVRONONE
    #LeadFlyTest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download