    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River [Image 1 of 6]

    VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 flies over Patuxent River, Maryland August 26, 2025. VX-1 is based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 9284359
    VIRIN: 250826-N-JD579-1124
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.94 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    This work, VX-1 conducts search and rescue operations over Patuxent River [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH60S Seahawk
    VX1
    Search and Rescue
    AIRTEVRONONE
    #LeadFlyTest

