    Military health leaders discuss ‘delivering smarter, integrated, data-driven health care’

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    The 2025 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 26, 2025 with Pat Flanders, chief information officer for the Defense Health Agency, and Thomas Hines, technical director, chief information security officer, Defense Health Agency, touching on the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize the healthcare system, enterprise intelligence and data solutions, and IT modernization. The symposium focused on the theme, “Empowering Care, Enhancing Readiness: Harnessing Health IT Innovation.”

    TAGS

    cybersecurity
    information technology
    artificial intelligence
    health IT
    2025 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium

