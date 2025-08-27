Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Reaction Force Basic Course Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2025) - Chief Gunner’s Mate Jimmy Williams, from Valdosta, Georgia, performs a mock takedown on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a security reaction force basic course in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 20. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 9283584
    VIRIN: 250820-N-QV397-1009
    Resolution: 4574x3049
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    security reaction force basic course
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet

