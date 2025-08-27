Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment loads a weapon during a blank fire exercise for Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) during Bull Company rehearsal at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:28
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
    Saber Junction, 2CR, JMRC, 7ATC, EUCOM, TrainToWin

