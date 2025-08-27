Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment run in formation during the NCBC Gulfport MWR Inaugural Command Day 5k Run, in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 22, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.