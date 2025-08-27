Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC Gulfport MWR Inaugural Command Day 5k Run [Image 4 of 5]

    NCBC Gulfport MWR Inaugural Command Day 5k Run

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Sailors assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment run in formation during the NCBC Gulfport MWR Inaugural Command Day 5k Run, in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 22, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 9282434
    VIRIN: 250822-N-NO901-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport MWR Inaugural Command Day 5k Run [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

