U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffany Mitchell, a linguist with 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, speaks with Indonesian National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammad Fadjar, commander of the Indonesian Army Strategic Reserve Command, at the Battle Combined Training Center during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9282403
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-FO238-1228
|Resolution:
|7846x4413
|Size:
|19.86 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Senior Leaders of SGS25 visit CTC [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.