    Senior Leaders of SGS25 visit CTC [Image 6 of 6]

    Senior Leaders of SGS25 visit CTC

    INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffany Mitchell, a linguist with 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, speaks with Indonesian National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammad Fadjar, commander of the Indonesian Army Strategic Reserve Command, at the Battle Combined Training Center during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

