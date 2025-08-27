MG Akshai Gandhi visits South Carolina National Guard Soldiers at Metro Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi, right, assistant deputy chief of staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, speaks with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, commander, 4th Battalion,118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard who is supporting Joint Task Force-District of Columbia at Metro Center station in Washington, D.C., on August 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)