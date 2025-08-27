Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Akshai Gandhi visits South Carolina National Guard Soldiers at Metro Center [Image 1 of 2]

    MG Akshai Gandhi visits South Carolina National Guard Soldiers at Metro Center

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg    

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi, center, assistant deputy chief of staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, speaks with Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia at Metro Center station in Washington, D.C., on August 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

