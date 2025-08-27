2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents a Certificate of Naturalization to Airman 1st Class Atson Nameta, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice, during a Naturalization Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. Nameta, born in Yigo, Guam, moved to Seattle, Washington in 2017 and frequently moved before he joined the Air Force in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)