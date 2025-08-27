Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents a Certificate of Naturalization to Airman 1st Class Atson Nameta, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice, during a Naturalization Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. Nameta, born in Yigo, Guam, moved to Seattle, Washington in 2017 and frequently moved before he joined the Air Force in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9281322
    VIRIN: 250715-F-JL714-1034
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 592.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens
    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizenship
    2nd bomb wing
    ceremony
    naturalization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download