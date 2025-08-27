2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens

2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard Airmen prepare to post the colors during a Naturalization Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. This Naturalization Ceremony is the second ever ceremony to occur at Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
