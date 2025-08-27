Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens [Image 6 of 7]

    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen become Naturalized Citizens

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard Airmen prepare to post the colors during a Naturalization Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. This Naturalization Ceremony is the second ever ceremony to occur at Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    citizenship
    2nd bomb wing
    ceremony
    naturalization
    honor guard

