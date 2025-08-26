Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Immanuel Mgana, 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division commander, speaks with Republic of Korea Army soldiers on training operations in partnership with the combined ammunition supply drill exercise, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 25, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)