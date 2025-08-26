Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Immanuel Mgana, 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division commander, speaks with Republic of Korea Army soldiers on training operations in partnership with the combined ammunition supply drill exercise, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 25, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 9279854
    VIRIN: 250825-A-GO096-1005
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Christal Lotarev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download