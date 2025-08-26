Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Company C, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and 17th Ordnance Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to 1st Logistic Support Brigade, act jointly on vehicle operations for flat rack swap test, as part of an ammunition supply drill exercise, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 25, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)