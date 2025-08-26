Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Company C, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and 17th Ordnance Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, listened to a mission brief during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 25, 2025.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:24
|Photo ID:
|9279851
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-GO096-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x3776
|Size:
|9.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
