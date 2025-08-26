Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Combined Ammunition Supply Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Master Sgt. Kim Chang Soo, assigned to the 1st Logistic Support Brigade, commands a flat rack swap test during a combined ammunition supply exercise, at a Republic of Korea Army Air Station Pad in South Korea, as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, Aug. 25, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)