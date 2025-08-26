Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: 55th Combat Engineer Company - Armored Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Bobbitt II, a combat engineer assigned to 55th Combat Engineer Company - Armored, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division stands ready to conduct a live fire drill, during a live fire exercise for Ulchi Freedom Shield at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christal Lotarev)