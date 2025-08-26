Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Weapons Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Weapons Familiarization Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Intelligence Specialist 2nd class Bryan Wright, from Galloway, New Jersey, left, participates in a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 26, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 9279826
    VIRIN: 250826-N-KX492-2007
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
